Kamloops RCMP arrest 4 in hotel stabbing

Four people were arrested after a stabbing, on the North Shore in Kamloops Wednesday, left a man with serious injuries.
Kamloops RCMP responded to a call about 3 p.m. after reports of a man being stabbed inside the Northbridge Hotel on Tranquille Road.
The stabbing victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.
An eye witnesses told RCMP a vehicle left the scene, which was later located at a residence on Linden Avenue.
Kamloops RCMP took three men and one woman into custody and continue its investigation.
Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter