RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

  • Mar. 30, 2020 1:00 p.m.
Police are looking into an alleged incident in Rayleigh on Sunday in which a young Kamloops teen said he was approached and then grabbed by a man with a mullet.

The 13-year-old boy told Mounties he was riding his bike near the Rayleigh Pub when a car pulled up. He said one of the occupants asked if he wanted a ride.

“The boy declined and the car pulled over and stopped,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.

“A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy on foot and allegedly grabbed him by the arm. The boy pulled free from the man and bicycled away.”

The boy told police there were two other men in the car. Each of the three men appeared to be in their 20s.

The man who approached the boy is described as white, standing 5-foot-8 with blond hair shaved on the sides and long in back. The boy told investigators the man was wearing a Metallica T-shirt and brown cargo pants.

One man in the car is described as having a shaved head, wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants. The other is described as having a dark complexion and hair and wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The boy told police the vehicle was a grey, four-door Honda with tinted rear windows and a Thrasher bumper sticker. The first two letters on the licence plate may be “JV.”

The boy was treated for minor injuries he said he suffered while pulling away from the stranger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

