Kamloops RCMP investigate armed robbery on university campus

Three men demanded personal items from a lone man walking on the TRU campus. One suspect had a gun.

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating an armed robbery on the Thompson Rivers University campus.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, a man was approached by three individuals near the intersection of University Drive and College Drive. The three male suspects demanded the victim hand over some of his personal effects. One of the suspects produced a small black pistol. The victim was not physically harmed and safely withdrew himself to a place where he could call the police.

Acting watch commander Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk stated that a heavier than normal police presence can be expected in the TRU area. Officers may be observed in tactical gear and carrying rifles as a result of the call involving a firearm.

The suspects are described as Caucasian, in their mid 20s and wearing black clothing. They were last seen heading north on foot along the Summit Connector. Should anyone have information regarding the suspects’ identities or location, they are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Situations such as this remind us of the rare, however, real possibility of being the victim of this type of crime. In this case, the victim handed his property over as directed and was not harmed. The property we own is most often replaceable. Our well being and personal safety should remain the priority,” Buliziuk said.

