Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Kamloops RCMP have found and arrested a man after he fled on foot when spotted earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old man was wanted for a mischief offence related to a domestic violence investigation.

He was spotted on Fifth Avenue and Lansdowne Street, fled from police and was located again at around 12:45 p.m. on Second Avenue and Victoria Street. He was apprehended by RCMP in an arrest involving multiple police units.

The male is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.

All investigational material will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine if there will be charges.

