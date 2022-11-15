This rottweiler cross was found in a stolen vehicle on the morning of Nov. 14. (RCMP/Submitted)

This rottweiler cross was found in a stolen vehicle on the morning of Nov. 14. (RCMP/Submitted)

Kamloops RCMP looking for owner of puppy found in stolen truck

Break and enter was reported on morning of Nov. 14

Do you know where this pup calls home?

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the owner of what appears to be a rottweiler cross that was found in an abandoned stolen truck on Nov. 14.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter in the 1400 block of Chief Louis Way in Kamloops around 7 a.m., where a 2022 3500 Dodge Ram pick-up and trailer, three dirt bikes, six sets of vehicle tires, and a number of tools were said to be stolen from.

That same morning, the same truck was tracked to the 2000-block of Pinantan Pritchard Road, though both men inside the home claimed to have no knowledge of how the truck got there or where the puppy inside came from.

The male pup was wearing a red harness at the time of rescue.

If you have any information as to the puppy’s ID, or the whereabouts of the items stolen during the break and enter, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2022-40844.

