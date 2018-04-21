Kamloops RCMP respond to report of dead body floating in Thompson River

Body has not been located, searches to continue as river conditions improve

On April 21, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Kamloops RCMP received a report of a body observed floating in the Thompson River near the north end of Rabbit Island in Kamloops.

Canoeists made the discovery but had to paddle to shore to call police and lost sight of the body in the process.

Police attended the scene and conducted extensive search of the waters by boat and plane. However, the reported body was not located. Police have now suspended their search with plans to re-initiate an air search once the river conditions have improved.

