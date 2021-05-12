Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old David Melanson, who is from the Vernon area, but was last seen in Kamloops on Wednesday, May 12, at 1 a.m.

Melanson stands 5-foot-4, weighs 190 pounds, is clean-shaven and has olive skin, dark, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue sweat pants. He was not wearing socks or shoes.

Anybody with information on Melanson’s whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-15378.

