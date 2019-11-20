Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle the allegedly struck a 13-year-old boy crossing the street in Kamloops.

The incident took place about 2 p.m. Nov. 19 while the teen was crossing Seymour Street in the crosswalk at 8th Avenue.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie vehicle did not stop after the collision and proceeded down Seymour Street, away from the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a black, newer-model Buick Encore. It may or may not have damage to the front left quarter panel.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or who the driver might be, please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

