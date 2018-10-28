UPDATE: Missing Kamloops teen found

15-year-old indigenous teen Annie Michel thought to be in North Shore

UPDATE

Kamloops RCMP said that the missing teen has been found and is back with her family.

—

Original

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to the police, 15-year-old Annie Michel is thought to be in the city’s North Shore area.

Michel is indigenous, five-foot-four and weights 125 pounds. She has a short black bob hair style and often wears a toque.

Anyone with information about Michel’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 250-828-3000.

–With files from Kamloops This Week

