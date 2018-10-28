UPDATE: Missing Kamloops teen found

UPDATE
Kamloops RCMP said that the missing teen has been found and is back with her family.
—
Original
Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
According to the police, 15-year-old Annie Michel is thought to be in the city’s North Shore area.
Michel is indigenous, five-foot-four and weights 125 pounds. She has a short black bob hair style and often wears a toque.
Anyone with information about Michel’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 250-828-3000.
–With files from Kamloops This Week
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.