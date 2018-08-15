Kamloops RCMP warn ‘don’t buy jewelry on the street’

Kamloops RCMP are warning jewelry buyers to be aware of a scam.

The Kamloops RCMP is advising citizens they shouldn’t buy jewelry on the street.

“It has been reported to Kamloops RCMP that two males of South Asian descent are approaching people in public and offering to sell a ‘18K’ gold ring for $60,” explains Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

However, once the buyers take the ring to be appraised, it is found that the ring is worthless.

“It is not advisable to buy jewelry from someone on the street,” adds Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Look for jewelry at a retail store. If you do decide to buy privately, have the jewelry assessed for value by a professional before paying for it.”

The RCMP asks that if you see two males selling rings on the street, call the RCMP and/or get a licence plate number of their vehicle.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm

newstips@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.