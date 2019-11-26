Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

  • Nov. 26, 2019 3:22 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops teenager who has admitted to a string of assaults and sexual assaults on social workers will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in July to nine charges stemming from incidents involving youth care workers.

Details of the assaults have not yet been made public.

During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, a judge ordered the teen undergo psychiatric tests prior to sentencing.

Lawyers are expected to meet on Jan. 6 to set a date for sentencing.

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video
Next story
Kelowna’s Tree of Memories to open for holiday season next week

Just Posted

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Central Okanagan school officials address concerns over aging Rutland Middle School

Approximately 30 people attended Rutland Resident Association meeting Monday night

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read