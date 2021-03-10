A Townsend’s Big-eared Bat just ‘hanging out’ this winter in an entry way in coastal BC. (Submitted - Sunshine Coast Wildlife Project)

Bats begin to hang out as spring approaches in the Okanagan

Early sightings may be a sign of an fungal disease deadly to bats

Bats are soon to be back.

With spring around the corner, the furry flyers will be waking up from hibernation, and a sign that warmer weather is on its way.

However, early bat sightings can also be a sign of a danger to their population, of white-nose syndrome (WNS), a fungal disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in eastern North America.

WNS is spreading on the west coast and confirmed to the west and east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State, just 150 km south of the B.C.-U.S .border.

The fungal disease has a near 100 per cent mortality for some species of bats, including the local Little Brown Bat. Although devastating for bats, WNS does not affect humans.

Detection of WNS in B.C. is challenging because local bats hibernate singly or in small groups across the province. This means that identifying and tracking the spread of the disease relies on heavily public assistance.

“To monitor the spread of the disease, we need more eyes on the ground. Outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners with roosts on their property may be the first to find evidence of trouble,” said Ella Braden, Okanagan coordinator for the BC Community Bat Program.

READ MORE: More bats nothing to worry about, say Okanagan experts

Signs of the disease include unusual bat activity in winter and the appearance of dead bats outdoors as they succumb to the effects of WNS.

“We encourage the public to report dead bats or sightings of winter bat activity to the BC Community Bat Program toll-free phone number, website, or email below. Bat carcasses will be submitted for testing for white-nose syndrome and would provide the earliest indication of the presence of the disease in BC,” said Braden.

If you find a dead bat, report it to the Okanagan Community Bat Program through their website at www.bcbats.ca, emailing okanaganbats@gmail.com, or calling 1-855-922-2287 ext 13 as soon as possible. Never touch a dead bat with your bare hands. Please note that if you or your pet has been in direct contact with the bat you will need further information regarding the risk of rabies to you and your pet.

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

While bats are generally hibernating out of sight this time of year, not every winter bat sighting signals disaster. Bats often hibernate by themselves in a woodpile or basement entryway. If possible, these sleeping bats should be left alone – keep your distance, snap a photo, and report to the BC Community Bat Program.

If you must move a bat, visit www.bcbats.ca for advice. Remember to never touch a bat with your bare hands.

Bat are also occasionally spotted flying on relatively warm winter days or evenings. Healthy bats may wake up to drink or even eat, if insects are active.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial
Next story
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Middle School

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Canyon Falls Middle School. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Middle School

Exposure dates noted as March 4 and 5

Team B.C. defeated Team Northwest Territories 10-5 in nine ends Wednesday, March 10, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (CANADIAN PRESS - file photo)
B.C. bounces back at Brier with decisive win

A 10-5 win over the Northwest Territories leaves B.C. at 2-4 and on the outside looking in for a championship round berth

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Most Read