The Regional District of the Central Okanagan hopes to keep garbage pickup running smoothly during COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Black Press Media file photo)

Keep garbage collection running smoothly during pandemic: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan gives update on services

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is working to ensure that the Waste Reduction Office continues to run smoothly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next weeks, the RDCO hopes that residents will do their part to keep the essential service running at its peak and with the least amount of disruption.

Residents are being asked to take a few things into consideration in order to reduce the strain on Waste Reduction services and workers.

With more people at home, there is a noticeable increase in traffic at the landfill, transfer stations and recycling depots including:

  • The Glenmore Landfill
  • Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna
  • Traders Cove Transfer Station
  • North Westside Transfer Station
  • Local recycling depots

If possible, limit the number of trips taken to these facilities so they do not become overwhelmed and create a situation of crowding while practicing proper physical distancing.

The Glenmore Landfill and the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will no longer be accepting cash payments.

READ MORE: Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

READ MORE: First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Curbside tag-a-bag service for extra garbage is being suspended at this time to cut down on the amount of waste that collection personnel have to manually handle.

Only those currently waiting for delivery of new or replacement carts will be allowed to continue placing additional tag-a-bag garbage or bagged recycling curbside.

The RDCO is also asking residents to help make sure curbside carts are accessible and that vehicles or other objects are not obstructing them as this slows collection.

Phone ahead to Return It Depots and Hazardous Waste Depots to see if regular retail outlet or drop off locations are open.

Store extra materials safely at home until such time as facilities return to normal service levels. Do not place depot-only items such as refundable, electronics, household hazardous wastes or other depot only items into garbage or recycling carts.

For donations, several charities and non-profit organizations have suspended accepting donations at community drop-off boxes. Please call ahead to determine if they are accepting material.

Do not drop material beside community drop-boxes or outside regular donation collection locations, this is considered a form of illegal dumping.

Coronavirus

Most Read