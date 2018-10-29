Keep your dogs safe this Halloween

Dog-friendly Trick or Treating

Halloween can be a particularly stressful time for furry family members, but you can help reduce their anxiety.

“While trick and treating is underway in neighbourhoods Central Okanagan Dog Control Services recommends that dog owners keep their pets indoors,” reads a press release from regional district communications co-ordinatory Bruce Smith.

“It’s not unusual at this time of year for it to receive a few reports of dogs being frightened and running out into streets, where they could be accidentally injured by passing motorists.”

Dog owners should also ensure their license tag is attached on their pet’s collar or harness, just in case it accidentally breaks free when doors are opened to hand out Halloween goodies. A dog license will help reunite you and your pet should it unexpectedly get away. Of course another benefit of a current dog license is that should it get away, there’s a one-time free ticket home.

READ ALSO: SIX TIPS TO TRAIN YOUR DOG

The BC SPCA offers some handy tips to help reduce the Halloween stress on your dog. It suggests keeping your pet in a quiet room with its toys away from all the activities, or to provide background music, a radio or TV to lessen any outside sounds, knocks at the door or ringing doorbells. It offers several other helpful suggestions for dog owners.

In addition, please keep candy, chocolate and wrappers out of the range of your pet as they could cause serious harm. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has excellent resources available for a wide range of dog behaviours and conditions including considerations for Halloween.

Residents of the Central Okanagan are reminded that across the region, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or set off, unless authorized by local fire departments. Penalties vary depending on the local jurisdiction, but there’s also the safety hazard and potential for serious burns or injury posed by exploding fireworks.

