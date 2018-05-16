Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Huge pumps to be used to keep lake water from backing up drainage systems along the lakeshore

Large 12-inch pumps, like this one used in Peachland during the 2017 floods, will be deployed around Kelowna to keep the city’s drainage system near the lakeshore from backing up should the lake level rise further. —Image: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

With the level of Okanagan Lake quickly rising, a Kelowna official working with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says large pumps will once again be brought in to keep the city’s drainage system along the lakeshore working.

Alan Newcombe, operations section chief with the EOC, said the large 12-inch pumps will be used to pump lake water out of the drainage system if the level of the lake continues, as expected, to rise. The move is being made to avoid back-ups that would result in flooding downtown and in other spots along the lakeshore.

“We’ll probably see the pumps being deployed in the next few days but they may not have to be started up right away,” said Newcombe, who is also the director of infrastructure planning with the City of Kelowna.

There was some question about the availability of the the pumps—which have to be brought in from the Lower Mainland—given the current need in many other parts of the province. But Newcombe said he expects enough pumps will be available meet local needs.

The huge pumps were brought in during last year’s flooding that hit the Central Oknagan and used at several spots downtown, near Kelowna General Hospital and in the Mission.

While the lake level this year has not risen to the heights its reached last spring, Newcombe said it is rising quickly and the EOC and the city want to be prepared.

Last year the lake rose to 75 centimetres above its full pool level. Currently, it is well below full pool because water has been released from the lake over the las few monts in preparation of heavy spring runoff, a result of a much larger than normal snowpack in the mountains melting and send water cascading down locals creeks and streams that feed the lake.

But the releae of water has been dramaticaly cut back of late becuase of flooding problems south of Okanagan Lake, particularly around Osoyoos.

Recently, provincial offcials forecast Okanagan Lake will surpass its full pool before the end of July, possible by as much as 40 centimetres.

Newcombe said while it is the EOC will procure the pumps, it is the city that is asking for them.

He said it’s currently unclear how many pumps the city will need.

Last year five were employed at locations in Kelowna. including Smith Avenue, in Kerry Park and on the lakeshore boardwalk near the Grand Okanagan Hotel downtown, at Royal Avenue near KGH and at Lakeshore and Cook Roads in the Mission.

