Credit: Contributed

Kekuli Cafe reopens at new location in West Kelowna

Popular eatery is back open and ready for business

Residents of West Kelowna don’t panic…Kekuli Cafe is back.

Owners Sharon Bond and Darren Hogg have announced the re-opening of Kekuli Café Westbank. One of Canada’s first Indigenous restaurants has now relocated to Westbank Hub Center — adjacent to Canadian Tire.

Kekuli Cafe is an Indigenous Cafe Coffeehouse serving FryBread and Baked Bannock, a First Nations survival bread. Kekuli Cafe specialties include frybread tipi tacos, fresh made beef chile, venison grilled flatbread tacos, handcrafted bannock, bannock berry scones, breakfast bannock sandwiches and organic fair trade Spirit Bear coffee and lattes, according to the cafe.

Kekuli Cafe has been finding its way in the Okanagan for the past 10 years. Bond’s Bannock concept started in 2004 when she made bannock for her students in the local school district. After working many jobs to save for her dream venture, Kekuli Cafe was born in 2009.

Bond proudly owns Kekuli Cafe locations in Westbank and Merritt and is now franchising throughout Western Canada.

Kekuli Café says it is one of the first Indigenous franchise restaurants in the Canadian Franchise Association.

