Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the approximately 150 by 100 feet fire by cutting through the fence of Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery and up from Omineca Place.

With an upward wind working alongside the 11 firefighters and 3 personnel on scene the fire was put out in five minutes, before it could spread any further up the mountain according to Steve Roshinsky platoon captain.

RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Original

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly after it was reported.

Kelowna firefighters responded to the report around 4:40 p.m. It was located above the Kelowna Cemetery. That is where firefighters set up to fight the flames.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and report soon came in that firefighters had successfully knocked down the small blaze and doing clean up.

The firefighters gained the upper hand after hitting it hard with hoses thanks to a pump in the area that they were able to use.

The small fire was reported to have burned an area of about 100 by 80 feet.

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

