Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the approximately 150 by 100 feet fire by cutting through the fence of Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery and up from Omineca Place.

With an upward wind working alongside the 11 firefighters and 3 personnel on scene the fire was put out in five minutes, before it could spread any further up the mountain according to Steve Roshinsky platoon captain.

RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Original

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly after it was reported.

Kelowna firefighters responded to the report around 4:40 p.m. It was located above the Kelowna Cemetery. That is where firefighters set up to fight the flames.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and report soon came in that firefighters had successfully knocked down the small blaze and doing clean up.

The firefighters gained the upper hand after hitting it hard with hoses thanks to a pump in the area that they were able to use.

The small fire was reported to have burned an area of about 100 by 80 feet.

Related: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

Related: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

More information come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Police cars at the end of Omineca Place above a grass fore that sparked Thursday afternoon. —Image: Sydney Morton/Capital News

Previous story
New health sciences building for Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus
Next story
Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Just Posted

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

Traffic moving on Highway 97 following wildfire

Highway between Peachland and Summerland is single lane alternating, with delays expected

Progress made on fires above West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

Wildfire near Peachland puts 150 people on evacuation alert

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Wildfire near Peachland puts 150 people on evacuation alert

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee wants world to stop dictatorship

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling well ‘in paradise’

Most Read