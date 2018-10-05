Kelowna mayoral forum to focus on culture, diversity and inclusion

Forum to focus on the ‘creative economy’ issues

The Arts Council for the Central Okanagan will host a Kelowna mayoral forum on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Mary Irwin Theatre. Photo: Contributed

The Arts Council of the Central Okanagan will host a Kelowna mayoral election forum Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave.

Kelowna mayoral candidates will be asked to address a wide range of local issues related to the arts, culture, diversity and inclusion.

RELATED: Andre Blanleil endorses incumbent Colin Basran

Kelowna’s creative community has deep roots in traditional arts disciplines and has been breaking ground in areas like animation, film, ballet and opera.

“The arts and culture community wants to know how their elected officials will support the growing creative economy,” said ARTSCO executive director Dustyn Baulkham.

“Their concerns include a wide range of civic issues and things like developing creative spaces, so it will be a really interesting forum.”

Partnering on hosting this event with ARTSCO are the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Pathways Abilities Society and Kelowna Now.

ARTSCO board member and arts and culture advocate Gillianne Richards will moderate the forum alongside local journalist Kent Molgat. Community members are invited to submit potential questions for mayoral candidates online for consideration.

A forum reception will start at 4:30 p.m. and the forum itself will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited so registration is required via Eventbrite.



barry.gerding@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter