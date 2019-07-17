The Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games is expected to attract thousands to the community to compete in a variety of activities ranging from carpet bowling to ice hockey. (Supplied)

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

The 2019 55+ BC Games are coming to Kelowna this September and it is anticipated to be the biggest games ever.

More than 4,000 participants from over 12 zones across British Columbia are expected to participate in 31 different sports or games categories, ranging from carpet bowling and horseshoes to ice hockey and cycling.

Approximately 900 of those registered participants hail from the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

READ MORE: Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan

“We are happy to announce that these will be the largest games in the history of British Columbia senior games with over 4,100 people,” Kelowna 2019 BC Games Society president David Graham told council on July 15.

“We expected it to be well received and it really has been well received,” Graham said.

The event will be hosted across the city, including parks in Rutland and venues downtown.

“We’re really tapping into the incredible network of sports facilities that this community has,” he said.

The most popular events are Dragon Boat racing with over 400 signed up, followed by ice hockey and wiffle ball.

“The heart, soul arms and legs of these games is the volunteer forces of this community,” Graham said, noting they’re on target to their goal of 1,500 volunteers.

READ MORE: Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

The games will be held Sept. 10-14. For those interested in learning more about the games, or seeking volunteer opportunities can learn more on the website.

“Certainly we’re looking for a great games and setting a new standard in terms of games hosting,” Mayor Colin Basran said.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem
Next story
Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Just Posted

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Witzke Orchards look to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna’s Dr. Oz needs the public’s help finding sanctuary for injured deer

Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ fire which made its way to the home

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of alleged South Okanagan shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

Most Read