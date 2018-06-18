Kelowna a top Canadian city when it comes to moves

U-Haul ranks city 19th on its list of top 20 spots for DIY movers

Kelowna is once again in the list of U-Haul’s top 20 Canadian destination cities got moves.

While the Central Okanagan city dropped three spots to 19th from 16th last year, U-Haul said it remained one of the busiest cities for incoming and outgoing do-it-yourself movers in Canada.

U-Haul International, headquartered in Arizona, is counting down its top 10 Canadian destination cities as a prelude to “Moving Day” on July 1, one of the busiest dates for residential moves in the country.

The No. 1 destination city will be announced June 29 via Twitter.

Related story: Kelowna ready for challenge of population growth says mayor

Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination cities reflect the volume and regularity of DIY movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth.

U-Haul says its geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations across Canada and the U.S. provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.