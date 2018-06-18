Kelowna a top Canadian city when it comes to moves

U-Haul ranks city 19th on its list of top 20 spots for DIY movers

Kelowna is once again in the list of U-Haul’s top 20 Canadian destination cities got moves.

While the Central Okanagan city dropped three spots to 19th from 16th last year, U-Haul said it remained one of the busiest cities for incoming and outgoing do-it-yourself movers in Canada.

U-Haul International, headquartered in Arizona, is counting down its top 10 Canadian destination cities as a prelude to “Moving Day” on July 1, one of the busiest dates for residential moves in the country.

The No. 1 destination city will be announced June 29 via Twitter.

Related story: Kelowna ready for challenge of population growth says mayor

Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination cities reflect the volume and regularity of DIY movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth.

U-Haul says its geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations across Canada and the U.S. provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident
Car crashes into City Park

Preliminary inquiry being held for West Kelowna man charged in wife's murder

Man charged in the killing of his wife is in court this week for a preliminary inquiry.

SunRype puts stamp on Okanagan Marathon

The Kelowna-based company takes over title sponsorship of the annual October run and festival

Car crashes into City Park

A vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into a Kelowna park Sunday night

Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

Sunday afternoon incident claims 25 year old

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Falcons rally for win in Wenatchee

Kelowna scores four in the ninth inning to earn West Coast League victory over Apple Sox Sunday

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up 'a different world' over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Fathers' Day in the sun

Discovery House event draws a crowd to Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

