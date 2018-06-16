Kelowna Actors Studio fighting fraudulent tickets

The studio was tipped off by several complaints of high prices

By Matthew Abrey

Kelowna Actors Studio is asking buyers to beware when buying tickets to upcoming shows.

The studio started receiving calls from frustrated customers, complaining that tickets were scarce and prices were too high.

“We had a couple customers actually call in to the box office and complain that they were having a hard time finding seats available for our upcoming Mamma Mia shows,” says Nate Flavel, owner of Kelowna Actors Studio. “And while we’re selling fast, it’s not like we’re sold out, and one of the callers mentioned off-the-cuff that some of the tickets were $210 dollars each, which our box office told them is simply not correct, because the highest price we have is $75 each at the most right now.”

A quick Google search backed up the callers’ claims.

“We searched up ‘Mamma Mia Kelowna’, and up came the four or five sites at the top, which by scrolling through them, found they were either advertising tickets for $200 each, or they’re advertising tickets that just don’t exist.” says Flavel.

Flavel says he worries about how these fraudulent tickets would be delivered, as well as the possibility that somebody would pay to see the show, only to find that they’re not able to get in the doors.

“The other side of it is, when they’re selling $200 tickets, none of that is going to the artists or the producers or anybody local who are actually a part of the show.” says Flavel.

“It’s hard enough in this market to actually promote and sell your tickets, but if you’re searching on Google and these sites are paying to be at the top of the page while selling your tickets for more than double the price, it’s frustrating.”

Flavel is asking people to only buy directly from their websites, kelownaactorsstudio.com and kelownatickets.com, in person at their Orchard Park Mall box office, or to call the box office toll free at 1-888-974-9170 or locally at 250-862-2867.

