Contributed

Kelowna Actors Studio fighting fraudulent tickets

The studio was tipped off by several complaints of high prices

By Matthew Abrey

Kelowna Actors Studio is asking buyers to beware when buying tickets to upcoming shows.

The studio started receiving calls from frustrated customers, complaining that tickets were scarce and prices were too high.

“We had a couple customers actually call in to the box office and complain that they were having a hard time finding seats available for our upcoming Mamma Mia shows,” says Nate Flavel, owner of Kelowna Actors Studio. “And while we’re selling fast, it’s not like we’re sold out, and one of the callers mentioned off-the-cuff that some of the tickets were $210 dollars each, which our box office told them is simply not correct, because the highest price we have is $75 each at the most right now.”

Related:Riverdale safety is of ‘paramount importance’: studio

A quick Google search backed up the callers’ claims.

“We searched up ‘Mamma Mia Kelowna’, and up came the four or five sites at the top, which by scrolling through them, found they were either advertising tickets for $200 each, or they’re advertising tickets that just don’t exist.” says Flavel.

Flavel says he worries about how these fraudulent tickets would be delivered, as well as the possibility that somebody would pay to see the show, only to find that they’re not able to get in the doors.

Related:With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

“The other side of it is, when they’re selling $200 tickets, none of that is going to the artists or the producers or anybody local who are actually a part of the show.” says Flavel.

“It’s hard enough in this market to actually promote and sell your tickets, but if you’re searching on Google and these sites are paying to be at the top of the page while selling your tickets for more than double the price, it’s frustrating.”

Related: Community theatre simply for the fun of it

Flavel is asking people to only buy directly from their websites, kelownaactorsstudio.com and kelownatickets.com, in person at their Orchard Park Mall box office, or to call the box office toll free at 1-888-974-9170 or locally at 250-862-2867.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrate this Father’s Day with a walk run

Just Posted

Hundreds of people walk to end type 1 diabetes

Together they raised $90,000

Celebrate this Father’s Day with a walk run

The walk run will take place at Rhapsody Plaza in Kelowna

Rob Mayne died suddenly Thursday morning

The Mayor of Kelowna mourns the loss of a leader

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

Rush hour traffic backed up due to accident

Southbound traffic travelling out of Kelowna will be experiencing delays

What’s happening

It’s dad’s weekend so be sure to check out all of the events in your community

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Most Read