Kelowna adopts ambitious 2022 Action Plan

The City of Kelowna is looking to build on 2021’s ambitious Action Plan with even more projects in 2022.

City council unanimously adopted the 2022 plan, which contains 135 different projects the city will be working on.

In last year’s plan, out of the 103 that were included, 31 per cent were completed, with 63 continuing into 2022 and the remaining six per cent of projects being deferred or removed from the plan due to a shift in priorities.

In 2022, projects that support council’s priorities of community safety and social issues, vibrant neighbourhoods and transportation receive some emphasis, while also ensuring a balance of effort to each of the six council priorities to include environmental protection and economic resiliency.

Completed in 2021 was the connection of the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Waterfront Park pathway as well as the first phase of the city’s 5G network.

One of the ongoing projects is the city’s Soaring Beyond 2.5 Million Passengers plan, which includes the first phase of expanding the air terminal building. That project was initially introduced in 2018, and has been delayed most recently due to COVID-19.

The action plan’s projects are spread across the city’s 10 divisions such as transportation projects including a neighbourhood bikeway program, to environmental projects including implementing the city’s environmental management system, to more affordable housing land acquisition and redesigning the city’s website among other projects.

