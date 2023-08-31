Boeing recognized 12 of its top-performing suppliers at the 2023 Supplier of the Year event in Orlando. (Boeing photo by: Sally Aristei and Joshua Drake)

Boeing recognized 12 of its top-performing suppliers at the 2023 Supplier of the Year event in Orlando. (Boeing photo by: Sally Aristei and Joshua Drake)

Kelowna aerospace company recognized on global scale

KF Aerospace was one of 12 recipients of Boeing’s 2023 Supplier of the Year Award

KF Aerospace at Kelowna International Airport is flying high having received a Supplier of the Year award from Boeing.

The company was awarded the Safety and Quality Award.

Director of Business Development Bryan Akerstream called it a huge accomplishment.

“Kudos go out to the guys and gals in KF that have been providing that service for the last year. It’s a pretty spectacular award,” said Akerstream.

KF Aerospace was one of 12 global suppliers for Boeing to be recognized with an award. It was also the only Canadian company to be awarded.

“We always say we’re the best in Canada at what we do, and certainly for the Boeing product it seems like that might be right.”

The Kelowna-based company opened its doors in the 1970s and is mainly a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for planes.

KF Aerospace representatives travelled to Orlando, Florida to accept the award on Aug. 23.

