One woman found some wood along the YLW ‘apron’ (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

A foreign object debris walk marked the end of safety week at YLW

Staff at the Kelowna airport walked the airline’s apron, searching for trash and marking the end of safety week.

Canadian Airports Safety Week, led by the Canadian Airports Council, is an airport-led initiative to promote healthy and safe work practices among airport employees and partons.

YLW staff put on safety vests and took to the tarmac on Sept. 16 to demonstrate the importance of regular Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walks.

Phillip Elchitz, Senior Manager, Airport Operations, YLW, said that although the tarmac checks are mandated every 12 hours, Kelowna staff have boots on the ground, checking for FOD, every six hours.

Typically they find bits of construction debris, airplane parts, pieces of broken luggage, and garbage.

Sometimes wildlife interferes with airline operations.

“A baby bear actually climbed our ten-foot fence, with barbed wire, and got onto the airfield,” said Elchitz.

The bear was quickly removed by the wildlife program.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportairportsCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Make your free time useful by finding the right fit at the Okanagan Volunteer Fair

One woman found some wood along the YLW ‘apron’ (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Stove fire brings out emergency crews in Kelowna