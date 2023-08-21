WildCat helicopters buckets water over Lakestone in Lake Country on Friday. (Instagram)

Kelowna airport closed to allow for aerial firefighting

Some flights to operate on a case-by-case basis from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m

Kelowna International Airport is once again closed to allow aerial firefighting activity for blazes in the Central Okanagan area.

Transport Canada has given an exemption to allow some flights to operate on a case-by-case basis from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m, when BC Wildfire air support is not taking place.

According to YLW, these decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority.

As YLW is restarting operations, food and beverage options in the departures lounge may be limited.

Passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots of YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to the central interior.

READ MORE: No growth in Kelowna wildfire, but air quality hazardous

READ MORE: No growth in Lake Country wildfire, air quality hazardous

