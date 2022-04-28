Kelowna airport to receive new YMCA childcare facility

Will be the YMCA’s 13th childcare facility in the Okanagan

The provincial government announced on April 28 that three million dollars will go towards the Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care facility.

Provided by the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, it is the first new facility announced in Kelowna from the 240 new spaces coming to the Okanagan.

There are four companies partnered for the new facility: the YMCA, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW), the City of Kelowna, and KF Airspace.

“It’s exciting that parents working in and around the Kelowna airport will soon have access to convenient child care right on-site to make their lives easier and give them peace of mind knowing their kids are accessing early learning close by,” said Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen.

The added facility will be affordable and easy to access as it helps strengthen the local childcare community.

“This project demonstrates what we can achieve when community partners and different levels of government come together for a common goal,” said City of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

There will be 86 spaces for children ranging from the infant-toddler stage to those in grade school.

“We are so excited to be able to collaborate with KF Aerospace and the YMCA to provide this childcare facility,” said YLW Airport Director Sam Samaddar. “As the airport community continues to grow, there will be increased demand for a child care facility on our campus. This child care facility will support the unique staffing requirements of the airport campus and the greater community.”

It is the 13th YMCA Okanagan childcare facility.

“This new centre will mean that more families in our community have access to child care for their children,” said YMCA Vice President of Child Care Danielle Miranda. “With increased demands for child care and extensive waitlists in our area, many families are unable to find safe, affordable care for their children.”

Construction for the new facility will begin later in the year and is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

