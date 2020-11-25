A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)

A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)

Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

A worker at the Kelowna International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, employed by G4S Security, works in the airport’s pre-board screening area.

Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar, said the airport was notified of the exposure yesterday (Nov. 24).

“This employee, through the IHA (Interior Health Authority) and contact tracing protocols, was asked to self-isolate and then get tested. And from there, was tested positive for COVID-19,” said Sammador.

“It wasn’t that the employee had COVID-19 at the airport, or got it at the airport, I just want to make that clear,” he added.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

According to Samaddar, the proper health protocols, as well as contact tracing measures have been followed.

He stressed that since the beginning of the pandemic, the airport has implemented strict health protocols, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for screeners. With this role, it’s impossible to maintain two-meters of distance from one another.

Mandatory mask protocols inside the airport terminal, he said, have also been in place for some time.

“They’re required to wear personal protective equipment as part of the protocols, and that’s been in place for some time as they do their jobs,” Samaddar said.

The airport director explained that flights continue to come and go at the airport, with health protocols in place.

“(We) Certainly continue to want to make sure that we keep top of mind, safety of employees, as well as passengers travelling from the airport.”

READ MORE: B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

READ MORE: Ebus opening new location in downtown Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KLO Middle School community member tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Just Posted

KLO Middle School. (Google Maps)
KLO Middle School community member tests positive for COVID-19

According to SD23, the individual is self-isolating at home

A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)
Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

The photograph that officers found inside the safe. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of locked, abandoned safe

The safe was found along the 500-block of Rosemead Avenue in Kelowna

Ebus is opening a new location in downtown Kelowna beginning Dec. 1. (Contributed)
Ebus opening new location in downtown Kelowna

The company will continue to serve its YLW and West Kelowna stops

Wineries in the Central Okanagan this year saw a high quality harvest, but a low yield. Pictured is a winery in West Kelowna, in October. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

St. James Anglican Church, Armstrong, B.C. (Google Maps).
Prayer at North Okanagan council meetings a violation of religious neutrality: study

New study found 23 municipalities held prayer sessions at inaugural meetings in 2018, in violation of a Supreme Court decision

An assault charge has been filed after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly struck with a watermelon at a Shuswap campsite in August . (File photo)
Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

A Shuswap couple reported having fallen victim to a family emergency telephone scam. (File image)
Shuswap couple fall victim to family emergency scam

Person claiming to be couple’s son said he was injured and in jail

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual three-week maintenance period from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16. (City of Vernon - photo)
Chlorine leak closes North Okanagan pool

18 swimmers evacuated, pool opens shortly after

Most Read