Kelowna alleged car thief caught on camera

A video caught an alleged thief trying to break into a vehicle on Kirschner Mountain

A Kelowna resident is hoping to catch a car thief that has allegedly broken into multiple cars in his neighbourhood.

After installing a video camera on his home on Kirschner Mountain, Aiden Nix is hoping to identify a thief that he says has been breaking into cars around the neighbourhood over the last six months.

Nix said his neighbours’ vehicles and others on Dilworth Drive have been broken into by the same man.

The incidents first started about six months ago and the person at first took a few low-value items from his vehicle, said Nix, but after the same individual continued to break into his vehicle he notified the police.

“(In the video) you can see him walk past all the other cars on the street and go for my same door,” he said, before trying to open other vehicles in the area.

The latest incident was reported March 11 at 2:20 a.m. and Nix posted the video to Facebook March 14.

An email was sent Saturday morning to the RCMP for comment. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

