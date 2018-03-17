Credit: Aiden Nix/Facebook

Kelowna alleged car thief caught on camera

A video caught an alleged thief trying to break into a vehicle on Kirschner Mountain

A Kelowna resident is hoping to catch a car thief that has allegedly broken into multiple cars in his neighbourhood.

After installing a video camera on his home on Kirschner Mountain, Aiden Nix is hoping to identify a thief that he says has been breaking into cars around the neighbourhood over the last six months.

Nix said his neighbours’ vehicles and others on Dilworth Drive have been broken into by the same man.

The incidents first started about six months ago and the person at first took a few low-value items from his vehicle, said Nix, but after the same individual continued to break into his vehicle he notified the police.

“(In the video) you can see him walk past all the other cars on the street and go for my same door,” he said, before trying to open other vehicles in the area.

The latest incident was reported March 11 at 2:20 a.m. and Nix posted the video to Facebook March 14.

An email was sent Saturday morning to the RCMP for comment. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unionized school support staff take financial hit
Next story
Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Just Posted

UBCO civil engineer touts cohousing option

Gord Lovegrove says cohousing is sustainable social and economic lifestyle

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

Get rid of the kids for spring break

Check out the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery

Accident reported at Hwy 97C exit

Police was searching a nearby field but left after 30 minutes

Truck destroyed by fire in West Kelowna

A fire destroyed a truck at Wheel’s Truck Parts Friday

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Rockets down Giants in first of home-and-home set

Kelowna wins 5-2 in second last game of the WHL’s regular season

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Most Read