Kelowna and Kamloops retirement residents shelter senior Merritt evacuees

There were 16 seniors evacuated to two different retirement residences

Retirement residences in Kelowna and Kamloops worked together to take in 16 seniors from Merritt after the entire city was evacuated due to flooding.

Audrey Mitchell and her team set up sleeping arrangements for the nine evacuees who arrived at Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Residence in Kelowna, on the morning of Nov. 15.

“Our team here raced around to unload beds and set them up. Pulled together towels, face cloths and other necessities for their stay. The residents were also very happy to be able to contribute in the face of this challenging time and gave them a round of applause at dinner on their first night here,” said Mitchell, who is the general manager of Chartwell Chatsworth.

Both residents of Merritt and Kelowna were able to enjoy happy hour together that evening, knowing they were all safe and sound.

At Chartwell Kamloops, general manager Toni Corrigan and retirement living consultant Christine Wheeler worked through the night setting up beds, sourcing bedding and helping seven evacuees settle in for some much-needed rest.

All of the evacuees were able to return home yesterday (Nov. 23).

“By the time the evacuees were able to return home, they no longer felt like visitors but like new friends,” said Corrigan.

READ MORE: Merritt evacuee thankful for support from Kelowna

READ MORE: Peachland man on way to Victoria still missing after Hwy. 99 landslide

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twittersubscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodKamloopsKelownaSeniors