Kelowna and Lake Country popular stories from the week

1. Meghan Faust heard two sounds, neither of which she cares to hear again.

The first was the sound of an ACL tearing and the second was Emma Parmar screaming in anguish.

Faust, head coach of the Kelowna-based Okanagan Mission Huskies, knew her Grade 12 student’s season had ended before it started, the injury coming in the team’s last practice before their first game of the 2017-2018 B.C. Secondary Schools Girls Basketball Association campaign.

2. He may be new to politics, but Kelowna West Libertarian candidate Kyle Geronazzo is wasting no time making a visible entrance into the campaign.

Geronazzo has taken out an ad on a large electronic billboard on the Westside, advertising his campaign and asking the public if they are “being ripped off by ICBC.”

3. The investigation into the fatal ammonia leak that left three men dead has taken an odd turn in a court dispute between the RCMP and the City of Fernie over a set of city-owned log books.

According to online court documents, the city requested that a provincial court judge allow city officials to “inspect and make copies” of a set of internal log books that were seized by the RCMP.

4. The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team was up late Thursday night.

A couple got their vehicles stuck on the Oyama Lake forest services road.

The pair was aiming to do photography at the lake and were unable to turn around, said Ephraim Nowak, president of COSAR.

We had a late one last night rescuing a couple who became stuck in the snow up Oyama Lake Road. #WhoNeedsSleep #SearchAndRescue pic.twitter.com/wAMzS5iujr — COSAR (@okrescue) January 19, 2018

5. A man described in court as a former pillar of the Barriere community was ordered Thursday to spend seven months in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography, including a number of images of children as young as five involved in sexual acts.

Al Kirkwood, the North Thompson town’s former fire chief who also served as the publisher of community newspapers in Barriere and Clearwater, was taken into custody by deputy sheriffs following an hour-long hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

6. UBCO students are frustrated with the lack of transparency and communication regarding the recent news that a psychology professor was placed under regulatory supervision due to “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Brie Welton is the coordinating editor at The Phoenix, UBCO’s campus newspaper. Welton said she has been talking with students over the past few days since the news of professor Dr. Stephen Porter’s regulatory supervision was released, and students are beginning to worry since an official statement has not yet been released from the university.

