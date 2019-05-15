Kelowna and Penticton groups win almost $9,500 in funding

The GenNext/Youth Initiative Grant committee – left to right: Amanda Shatzko, Wyatt Slattery, Julianne Kublik, Heather McColl, Kayla Caruana. (Central Okanagan Foundation and United Way SIBC).

Central and South Okanagan youth-led projects received almost $10,000 in funding from the Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth (COFFY) and United Way’s GenNext.

The grants were available to young people under the age of 25 who partnered with an organization to spark change in their community. The bursaries ranged from $1,500 to $2,000 per project.

“It’s so empowering to see youth leadership championing other local youth for their community spirit and great ideas,” said Jude Brunt, community investment manager of United Way SIBC. “We see how much community impact can be achieved with relatively small amounts of money and a whole lot of youth passion.”

“These grants encourage community members who are 25 and under to get involved in important issues like the environment, inclusivity and mental health,” said Joanne Carey, co-ordinator of grants and community initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Kelowna projects that won the grants were Green Screen and Silver Surfers from Enactus Okanagan College; More LGBTQ+ Friends, Etcetera from the Bridge Youth and Family Services; Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs along with the YAAC Mental Health Week campaign from Foundry Kelowna.

From Penticton, the Mural Project-Foundry from OneSky Community Resources took home a share of the allotted funds.

Visit centralokanaganfoundation.orgfor more information about winter 2019 Youth Initiative grant fund applications.