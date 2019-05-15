The GenNext/Youth Initiative Grant committee – left to right: Amanda Shatzko, Wyatt Slattery, Julianne Kublik, Heather McColl, Kayla Caruana. (Central Okanagan Foundation and United Way SIBC).

Kelowna and Penticton groups win almost $9,500 in funding

Community led initiatives receive funding to implement projects

Central and South Okanagan youth-led projects received almost $10,000 in funding from the Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth (COFFY) and United Way’s GenNext.

The grants were available to young people under the age of 25 who partnered with an organization to spark change in their community. The bursaries ranged from $1,500 to $2,000 per project.

“It’s so empowering to see youth leadership championing other local youth for their community spirit and great ideas,” said Jude Brunt, community investment manager of United Way SIBC. “We see how much community impact can be achieved with relatively small amounts of money and a whole lot of youth passion.”

“These grants encourage community members who are 25 and under to get involved in important issues like the environment, inclusivity and mental health,” said Joanne Carey, co-ordinator of grants and community initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation.

READ MORE: Kelowna golf pro ready for first U.S. Women’s Open

Kelowna projects that won the grants were Green Screen and Silver Surfers from Enactus Okanagan College; More LGBTQ+ Friends, Etcetera from the Bridge Youth and Family Services; Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs along with the YAAC Mental Health Week campaign from Foundry Kelowna.

From Penticton, the Mural Project-Foundry from OneSky Community Resources took home a share of the allotted funds.

Visit centralokanaganfoundation.orgfor more information about winter 2019 Youth Initiative grant fund applications.

READ MORE: WATCH: B.C. high school students get taste of RCMP life

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment
Next story
Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Just Posted

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read