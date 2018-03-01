Kelowna and West Kelowna crimes remain unsolved

Crimes remain unsolved in Kelowna and West Kelowna, according to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Be on the lookout for a distinct bicycle stolen from the 200 block of Nickel Road in Kelowna on Feb. 27. The custom purple and blue mountain bike has white forks, chrome handlebars and a rainbow tie-dyed seat. No serial number is available at this time.

A theft from a vehicle was reported to Kelowna RCMP Feb. 25. A man discovered that his black Gretsch Jim Dandy parlour guitar, an acoustic guitar and an electronic tuner had been stolen from his truck parked on the 900 block of Lawrence Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a male carrying the items away at approximately 4 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP members are reaching out to the public for assistance on a home invasion that occurred last summer. Just before midnight July 10 several masked individuals forced their way into a home in the Park Lake Estates community on Shannon Lake Road.

The elderly homeowner was violently assaulted while the suspects ransacked the home. The victim was treated for head and facial wounds but was luckily otherwise unharmed. If you have any information on the identification of the balaclava-wearing suspects please contact Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

