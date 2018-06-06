Contributed

Kelowna animation studio forms partnership with Vancouver company

The partnership will create more jobs in the Okanagan, says a Yeti Farm Creative news release

By partnering with a Vancouver company, a Kelowna animation studio is creating more jobs.

Yeti Farm Creative has formed a strategic partnership with Los Angeles and Vancouver based Surprise Bag, Inc. By leveraging Yeti Farm’s 2D/3D animation facility and corporate infrastructure with Surprise Bag’s global sales, development, live action and financing acumen the companies will collaborate on original intellectual property from their development slates, a Yeti news release said.

The companies will co-operate to expand production services in the Okanagan Valley creating up to 200 new jobs with support from local government initiatives and tax incentives, the release said.

“The strategic partnership we have formed with Surprise Bag fits with our growth strategy of expanding our studio’s reputation globally for high calibre animation services and ambitious intellectual property pursuits. Frank Saperstein and Surprise Bag bring unparalleled experience to our corporate team and I could not be more excited to collaborate with him on new strategic initiatives we have underway,” Ashley Ramsay, CEO of Yeti Farm Creative, said.


