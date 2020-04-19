Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video

Kelowna based animation studio, Yeti Farm Creative, is helping flatten the curve through an animation-jam.
Animators collaborated on a compilation of quirky and fun animations on how to wash your hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wash your hands! @brentdavidlowrie @olyolyoxnfree @dianeshaher @drawings_by_zags @sewercore @ronnoculars @ellenwang0709 @bealoo2 @todd.ramsay.art @sid_happenss @gryphonillustrations @paulitomoser @miguelbettencourtart @badoulli @hootaloos @life_of_3.14_per @taylor.ken15 @mbanimations @davegirtsman
Founded in 2007, Yeti Farm Creative is a 2D and CG animation and post-production service studios.
In addition to its expanding services division, Yeti is nurturing a growing roster of original and ambitious intellectual properties in both live-action and animation. Operating out of its new art studio in Kelowna, the studio provides a script to screen production services to leading global studios and iconic brands including Amazon Prime, Sega, Corus, 9 Story Media Group, Mondo Media and Electronic Arts.