Kelowna announces Victoria Day hours for civic properties

On May 24, City Hall will be closed but other properties like the Landfill will remain open

The City of Kelowna has announced hours of operation for civic properties on Victoria Day, which falls on May 24.

On Monday, city hall will be closed while the Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will maintain its regular operating hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Friday and Monday, but the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the long weekend.

