Kelowna anxiety peer support group started

Weekly meetings at downtown Kelowna library

A newly created peer support group wants to help people who suffer from anxiety.

Van Jones is a Kelowna resident who suffered from anxiety issues that led him into addiction problems.

His goal behind starting this anxiety support group is to provide peer acknowledgement for those hindered by anxiety, to reinforce how they are not alone and to discuss strategies and techniques outside of direct medical advice to address it.

“It can be a very debilitating thing to endure so I think it’s important to have an opportunity to be around other people who share those same feelings, who can relate to what you might be feeling, and offer their experience insights on how to move forward with your life,” Jones said.

RELATED: Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

Jones said anxiety can bring a general sadness or frustration into a person’s life that can open the door to other problems such as drug addiction and alcohol abuse, and in the worst case scenario suicide.

“People start to feel like they are on the outside looking in on their own lives and feel powerless to do anything about it…anxiety is a time bomb epidemic and I just think there is not enough recognition or help to deal with it,” Jones said.

“Peer support is one way to try and get ahead of the train before it derails.”

Jones, who works in business development for a local drone company, helped establish the SMART program to Kelowna four years ago, a initiative that encourages people to seek abstinence from addictive behaviours to gain independence by building and maintaining motivation, coping with urges and living a balanced life.

Jones said combatting feelings of anxiety is untangling the knots between you heart and your brain.

RELATED: Anxiety and stress causes high school hoops star to quit basketball

“There is no voodoo or magical solution to this, it’s about gaining a greater sense of self awareness and getting in touch with a deeper part of yourself, learning how to accept certain things and let go of others.”

The anxiety support group meets weekly on Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the downtown Kelowna library, 1380 Ellis St.

For more information call 250-859-4300 or email awarekelowna@gmail.com.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seniors living paycheque to paycheque in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country candidates weigh in on Okanagan Trail, pool and new fire hall

An all candidates forum was hosted by the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday

Kelowna candidates talk foreshore

Each week learn about your candidates views on issues facing Kelowna

Sisters in Spirit Vigil marches to the Kelowna Courthouse

People gathered to honour the lives of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Kelowna anxiety peer support group started

Weekly meetings at downtown Kelowna library

Kelowna cannabis extraction manufacturer gets step up on competitors

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

The job gains were also almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario, with little change in the other provinces

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

Symposium focuses on strategies to save BC salmon

First Nations, other experts share knowledge about ways to protect resource

Shuswap school takes the lead on environmental sustainability

Vision of a teacher and a systems ecologist, BC Tomorrow provides path to sustainable development

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

Most Read