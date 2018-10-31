Kelowna Art Gallery exhibition draws a crowd

The Kelowna Art Gallery says it cultivated a following with its last exhibition, A Cultivating Journey: The Herman Levy Legacy.

The gallery says since June 16, more than 12,500 people have walked through through its doors, an average of more than 650 people a week. And it credits the exhibition, which wrapped up Oct. 28, with the significant numbers.

The exhibition featured from the Herman Levy Legacyand included works from European masters such as Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Gustave Courbet, Camille Pissarro, and many others.

The exhibition was organized and circulated by the McMaster Museum of Art in Hamilton, Ontario. The collection was amassed by Herman Herzog Levy, a businessman and philanthropist, who bequeathed his private collection to McMaster along with significant funds for future additions to the collection.

Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery said she is delighted with the success of the exhibition.

“We’re so thrilled with the success of A Cultivating Journey,” said Nagy. “We’re grateful to the public and Kelowna community for visiting the gallery and of course to the McMaster Museum of Art and Herman Levy. I’d also like to take this opportunity to mention that the exhibition was made possible thanks to the financial support of UBCO Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and Oland Baxter law firm. Of course, we’re thankful for that vital support too. It was a true pleasure to see art by Van Gogh and Monet at the Kelowna Art Gallery and it seems the community agrees. Thanks to all who helped make it such a success.”

Next up at the Kelowna Art Gallery is The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends.This exhibition will showcase works from Dr. Luigi Rossi’s private collection of Canadian art which he acquired over a 30 year span. Dr. Rossi passed away in 2017.

The collection features contemporary Indigenous art with works from artists such as Alex Janvier, Daphne Odjig, and Norval Morrisseau. It also features work from other Canadian artists such as Jack Bush, Ted Harrison, and Gershon Iskowitz among others.

Nagy said she hopes Kelowna will also get behind The Rossi Collection.

“Dr. Rossi’s collection is incredible and I know art lovers will thoroughly enjoy the exhibition. It was Dr. Rossi’s desire to share his collection with as many people as possible in the hopes of inspiring new artists and collectors. With colder weather on the way, I hope folks will prioritize a trip to the Gallery to enjoy these bright, vibrant and mesmerizing works of Indigenous and Canadian art.”

The Rossi Collection, sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP, opens on Nov. 10 and runs until Jan. 20.

