Kelowna Art Gallery offers free admission for June

The gallery reopened its doors with restrictions on June 2

You can now cruise the halls of Kelowna’s Art Gallery for free for the month of June.

On June 2, all four exhibition spaces reopened for visitors to enjoy. In celebration, the gallery decided to offer free administration to everyone this month.

“I am delighted that our professional team worked together to reopen the Kelowna Art Gallery to the public as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Gallery.

“During these trying times, we know that art and creativity are a welcome respite for all of our residents.”

Visitors will notice additional signage as well as reduced capacity due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Gallery has also made a few changes to its hours of operation. The Gallery is now open Tuesday and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first hour, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., has been set aside for seniors and for those who may have health concerns.

For more information about the exhibitions on view and to find out “what to know before your visit”, please see www.kelownaartgallery.com.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Kelowna, BC.

