Kelowna Art Gallery to show private collection publicly for first time

The Rossi Collection: A circle of Friends can now be seen until January

A new exhibition to open at the Kelowna Art Gallery provides visitors with the unique opportunity to look behind normally closed doors.

The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends presents more than sixty works, which Dr. Luigi Rossi acquired during his lifetime and through his passion for collecting Canadian art. He was an early patron of contemporary Indigenous art, collecting works by artists such as Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Carl Ray, Jackson Beardy, and Daphne Odjig, among other Canadians including Jack Bush, Ted Harrison, Gershon Iskowitz, and Jack Shadbolt.

RELATED: Kelowna Art Gallery exhibition draws a crowd

For the first time at this scale, highlights from Dr. Rossi’s large private collection are being exhibited together, shining a light on the collector, the artists, and the art he loved.

Visitors will be able to view selections from his collection of paintings, along with three beautiful Northwest Coast Bentwood boxes, and other sculptural works.

RELATED: The Art and Heart of Artist Lucie Marlo

Until his passing in October 2017, most of these works could only be seen in the rooms and hallways of Dr. Rossi’s Kelowna home. His dream however, after forty years as a collector and a philanthropist, was to have his collection made available to as many viewers as possible to inspire and illuminate.

The Rossi Collection: A Circle of Friends is on view from Nov. 10 to Jan. 20, 2019. The exhibition is guest curated by Stew Turcotte and organized by the Kelowna Art Gallery. The exhibition is proudly supported by Pushor Mitchell LLP.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Kelowna. For hours of operation, or more information about current exhibitions, please visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.