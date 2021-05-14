Kelowna artisan kitchen permanently closes due to pandemic

Another Kelowna business is closing its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Start Fresh – A Collaborative Kitchen announced it has ceased all business operations as of Thursday (May 13), a year after the owners decided to pivot and adapt to the changing times.

When COVID-19 restrictions first came down in March 2020, Start Fresh announced it will start offering online cooking classes to help people eat well as they stayed home.

But ongoing restrictions began to be too much and Start Fresh buckled. The catering company tried to adapt with takeaway options as well as launching grocery delivery options but to no avail.

“With great sadness, e want to let you all know that Start Fresh Kitchen will be closing permanently as of today (May 13),” staff said on social media.

“Like so many businesses over this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Start Fresh hard.

“The reality, however, is that without any certainty of our social world returning to normal, Start Fresh cannot continue in business. This was not at all expected.”

In an emotional tribute to the kitchen’s four years in operation, founder Michael Buffett said they tried their best by helping support other local businesses as well, but they were simply too overwhelmed.

“In fact at the beginning of 2020, Start Fresh was on track to have its best year ever,” he said.

“Our social and environmental impact were both meaningful and measurable and we were on our way to doubling our revenues from years prior.

“Although things changed quickly and our business efforts were overwhelmed by one of the most catastrophic events of the 21st century, all of us at Start Fresh are still very proud of what we accomplished.”

