The Kelowna Palette Club held its annual Simply Art Show with donations to United Way

Reanne Amadio, Community Investment Manager for United Way CSO with Eva Eshpeter, Executive Committee President of the Kelowna Palette Club. - Credit: Contributed

Local artists are supporting a charity in need.

The Kelowna Palette Club held its annual Simply Art Show and Gala on the weekend donating all the raffle proceeds to United Way.

This year, the raffle garnered $1,375 which goes towards the United Way 2018 Community Campaign.

Over the last few years, the club has donated more than $5,400.

