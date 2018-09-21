Kelowna asking public to help update its Cultural Plan

Second survey this year to posted to gather public input about cultural programs and services

Six years ago, the City of Kelowna asked residents and organizations involved in arts, culture and heritage to create Kelowna’s first Cultural Plan.

According to the city, that plan helped shape what is now a thriving cultural district in the city’s north end and helped to support a number of enhancements to Kelowna’s cultural programs, activities and events.

Now, in 2018, city hall is looking for feedback on the plan’s current goals, and how the community prioritizes them—and if there is anything missing.

The city says it wants to hear ideas or strategies on how to work towards the goal—thinking about what residents, organizations or the city can do to move culture forward.

Residents can fill out a survey and add to the idea board at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/cultural-plan until Dec. 31.

“It is important for residents to know how important their feedback was in shaping the 2012 Cultural Plan and that it is no less important with the update of the plan today,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager.

“Knowing how the community prioritizes the current goals will help set up focus for financial investments, building new or updating facilities or enhancing programs and activities. We’re equally interested in hearing thoughts from the community about how we can work together to help achieve the goals.”

An update to the Cultural Plan is intended to respond to the changes and challenges facing the community’s cultural needs and set a direction for the next five years.

Input on the plan’s goals and strategies is part of the second phase of public engagement.

During the summer more than 100 residents provided their feedback to help influence phase one—the vision of the Cultural Plan. Residents provided feedback on their definition of culture, what activities they participate in, and where they participate.

“We’re fortunate in Kelowna to have such a large and diverse set of arts, culture and heritage programs, activities and events,” said McWillis.

“With more than 1,700 programs and activities that take place each year, in addition to the hundreds of different events, there is no shortage of opportunities for residents and it’s shown in the results from the first survey.”

The 2020-2025 Cultural Plan will be launched during Culture Days in September of 2019.

