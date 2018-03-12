Kelowna is once again offering trees fr sale to residents as part of its NeighbourWoods program. —Image: contributed

Kelowna asking residents to make a ‘tree-mendous’ purchase

Through its NeighbourWoods program, the city is offering six varieties of trees for sale

What do the Autumn Blaze Maple, Cardinal Mountain Ash, Hot Wing Maple, Ivory Silk Lilac, Red Rocket Red Maple and Top Gun Bur Oak have in common?

They’re all tree varieties offered through the City of Kelowna’s NeighbourWoods program for 2018.

Starting Tuesday, March 13, city residents are invited to buy one of the six varieties at a cost of $40 plus GST.

“There is a lot of diversity in the tree selection for NeighbourWoods this year,” said Andrew Hunsberger, urban forestry supervisor for the city.

“From large to small, brightly coloured to more neutral, we’ve reserved a variety of trees that work well in Kelowna’s urban forest ecosystem and have great landscaping potential. NeighbourWoods is all about providing residents with an affordable option to beautify their yards while helping to preserve and grow the city’s urban canopy.”

Ordering a NeighbourWoods tree is as easy as one, two, “tree,” says the city.

• View the six tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.

• Order the tree of choice starting Tuesday, March 13 at 8:30 a.m. online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods, by calling 250-469-8800 to pay by credit card, or by visiting the friendly staff at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way) where cash, debit or credit is accepted.

• Pick up the tree at the NeighbourWoods event on Saturday, April 21 at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum (4105 Gordon Drive) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Residents must bring ID or proof of Kelowna residency and a vehicle that is appropriate for transporting a tree.

To register online, residents must have an active online recreation account or can set one up by calling 250-469-8800.

There is a limited number of each tree species. A total of 500 trees will be available for purchase until sold out.

The program is restricted to Kelowna residents and is limited to one tree per household.

For more information about Urban Forestry and the NeighbourWoods program, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.

