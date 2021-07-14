Kelowna asks for feedback on accessible parking reccomendations

Short survey to gather feedback on proposed changes before council consideration

Kelowna looking for feedback on proposed accessible parking changes. (Black Press Media file)

The City of Kelowna is looking for feedback to improve accessible parking.

Using the feedback from a survey they conducted last fall, the city created a list of recommendations to improve accessible parking. They are asking the public for their input before the final presentation to council.

Between now and August 8, residents are asked to complete a survey about their thoughts on the proposed changes.

READ MORE: Developer looking for community input on former Kelowna RCMP site proposal

Some of the popular suggestions were to design more accessible sidewalks near stalls for wheelchair users, make a bigger effort to keep the stalls clear of snow and increasing fines for those who park in accessible stalls without a permit.

READ MORE: B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

To review the recommendations and complete the quick poll, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca. To learn more about accessible parking in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCommmunity