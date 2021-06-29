Kelowna asks residents to conserve water during heat wave

If high temperatures continue Kelowna may have to move to stage 1 water restriction protocol

Record breaking temperatures across the Okanagan has lead the City of Kelowna to ask residents to use water wisely.

The recent heat wave is not expected to end soon, with temperatures forecast from 29 C all the way up to 44 C well into July.

With a number of forest fires already active across the Interior, the city is releasing ways residents can conserve water to ensure public services such as firefighters have the ability to respond too emergencies.

Residents whose address ends in an even number are allowed to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; while those with odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There will be no watering allowed on Mondays.

Any automatic irrigation should be turned on between midnight and 6 a.m. and sprinklers should be used between six and ten am on the assigned watering day. The city urges residents not to water during peak heat, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other ways to reduce your water consumption are to fix leaks and limit the amount of water used for unnecessary actives such as cleaning your driveway or washing your car.

If these temperatures continue to strain our resources , Kelowna may have to move to stage 1 water restriction protocol.

For more information on how you can help conserve water, click here.

