The 2023 edition of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon includes a 700-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike circuit, and a five-kilometre run. (Photo/cherryblossomtriathlon.com)

The 2023 edition of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon includes a 700-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike circuit, and a five-kilometre run. (Photo/cherryblossomtriathlon.com)

Athletes ready for Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon

The triathlon takes place Sunday, May 7

The annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon will be held on Sunday, May 7 in Kelowna.

It includes a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike route, and a five-kilometre run.

The bike course follows a clockwise loop from H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive, to Casorso Road, Swamp Road and DeHart Road back to Gordon.

To accommodate the event, there will be one-lane closures in effect from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. including:

  • Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road
  • Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road
  • Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive
  • Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive
  • In addition, there will be no left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive with a detour available to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

Motorists can also expect minor delays from 7:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, from 7:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and DeHart Road.

Transit stops will be closed on the east side of Gordon Drive from DeHart Road to Casorso Road between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Possible minor disruptions in transit service may occur at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Traffic control personnel will be visible to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary weather’: Record-breaking temperatures in Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCyclingKelownaRoad conditionsrunningSwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coastal First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response

Just Posted

The 2023 edition of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon includes a 700-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike circuit, and a five-kilometre run. (Photo/cherryblossomtriathlon.com)
Athletes ready for Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search for a 97-year-old man with dementia in Kelowna’s Gyro Beach area on May 2, 2023. The man was later found safe. (Photo/COSAR)
Senior with dementia found safe and sound by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

(File photo)
‘If that had been real bullets I would be dead on the sidewalk’: Kelowna airsoft gun attack victim

Temperatures across the region have jumped up to 28 C, following a colder-than-normal beginning of April with many hitting the beach for the first time this year. (John Arendt - Black Press file photo)
‘Extraordinary weather’: Record-breaking temperatures in Okanagan