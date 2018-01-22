During the flood, a look at the inside of the Scandia operation, hit hard by the 2017 floods. - Image: Warren Henderson

Kelowna attraction set to re-open after 2017 floods

Scandia’s popular Jungle Golf, downstairs, has been closed since being damaged in Kelowna floods

A popular 30-year-old attraction in Kelowna is set to re-open this Wednesday, more than seven months after it first flooded last May.

Scandia’s Jungle Golf will re-open Wednesday after it was severely flooded when Mill Creek escaped its banks, one of the first places to get hit with last year’s floods on May 6.

“Crews have been working hard for the past several months to restore it, and we are excited to see it back up and running better than ever,” said the company in a release.

“The original course was around for 30 years and it’s definitely been a landmark in Kelowna – lots of first dates have happened at Scandia with a round of golf.”

To mark the reopening, a group of about 20 kids from Rutland Elementary will try out the course Tuesday before it opens to the public on Wednesday.

The students were chosen by the principal of Rutland Elementary to help celebrate this special event.

Scandia itself was also closed for a short time after the floods, but was able to re-open. The downstairs golf course suffered the most damage.

An outside shot of Scandia during the spring floods of 2017. Jungle Golf, inside, will re-open Wednesday - Image: Warren Henderson.

