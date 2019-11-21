Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

A austim program in Kelowna will be closing its doors on Dec. 20 due to a lack of funding.

Starbright Children’s Development Centre announced yesterday that the fee-for-service program will cease operations just before Christmas.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we tell you that due to funding pressures that have escalated year by year, the Autism Program of Starbright Children’s Development Centre will end on December 20th of 2019,” states a post of the organization’s Facebook.

“Yesterday, November 19th, our staff learned of the devastating news. That same evening, the parents of the children in our autism program were let know, as were the parents on our waitlist for the autism program. The therapies and programming offered by Starbright through its other departments will continue to provide their early intervention services with the passion and compassion for which the centre is known.”

Upon hearing the news, ,any members of the community took to Facebook to express how big of a loss the program will be for the community.

“Very sad news, the autism program was a huge part of our life for over three years,” said Cheryl Poff. “I feel terrible for all the wonderful workers in the program.”

“Such sad news,” said Jenn Steinbrecker. “Without the services and support provided by Starbright my family would not be thriving like they are today. Sully and I love all of you.”

READ MORE: New partnership lets Kelowna family save on medical transportation costs

READ MORE: Kelowna karate stars bring home 24 medals from B.C. championships

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today
Next story
South Cariboo driver hits four cows due to fog

Just Posted

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

New book helps to preserve Okanagan First Nation’s language

Okanagan Nation interdiscplinary artist Billie Kruger launched a new book called “Blue Coyote”

New partnership lets Kelowna family save on medical transportation costs

New Hope Air and Airbnb initiative provides patients free accommodation while traveling to city centres for medical reasons

Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

Happy hour starts for the first time at this Friday night’s game

WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

The Lester Centre of the Arts hosted the group who performed Mambo and Other Works

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

Morning Start: Can pictures of cute animals help boost your focus?

Your morning start for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

Teacher tells B.C. Supreme Court that student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony in classroom

Case being heard in Nanaimo over indigenous cultural practice in Port Alberni classroom

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

Most Read