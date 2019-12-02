A&W’s annual fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis will take place Saturday, Dec. 7. This is the 12th year for this fundraiser and to date over a quarter of a million dollars has been raised. (Contributed)

Kelowna A&W hosts Breath of Life Burger Day for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Last year’s event raised nearly $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Every dollar worth of sales at a Kelowna A&W this Saturday will be going to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

For the 12th annual Breath of Life Burger Day on Dec. 7, the A&W at 2703 Highway 97 will donate 100 per cent of its proceeds in hopes to beat last year’s $40,000 raised.

Claude Uzelman, organizer and owner of the Kelowna Leathead A&W franchise, is excited for his store to participate in the fundraiser.

“It’s all for the infants and children suffering with Cystic Fibrosis. 100 per cent of all funds raised will go to ongoing, essential research into cystic fibrosis.” Uzelman said.

Joining the Kelowna franchise is an A&W in Ladysmith, B.C.

To date, over $250,000 has been raised through the initiative.

For more information on Cystic Fibrosis Canada, visit their website: cysticfibrosis.ca.

READ MORE: Fundraiser announced for Kelowna girl battling cancer

READ MORE: Okanagan A&W’s raise $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legal reckoning: New sexual abuse lawsuits could cost Catholic church more than $4B
Next story
Dog stolen in Vernon to be reunited with owner

Just Posted

Kelowna A&W hosts Breath of Life Burger Day for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Last year’s event raised nearly $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Okanagan Heritage Museum to showcase special Canadian hockey exhibition

The exhibition can be seen from Dec. 7 to Feb 29, 2020

Snow removal procedures begin in Kelowna

Snow removal crews have been busy since the first significant snowfall this weekend

Lake Country to take next step in improving water quality

Beaver Lake and Oyama Lake water has been identified as having higher levels of THMs

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to take the stage in Kelowna

The unique adaption presented by New Vintage Theatre takes place at the Rotary Arts Centre on Dec. 6

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Dog stolen in Vernon to be reunited with owner

3-year-old Boo Boo stolen from 25th Avenue home now with RCMP in Alberta

LETTER: Safety measures needed at Summerland Skatepark

Council must prevent accident before it happens

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

B.C. mom charged with abducting child to face trial in U.K. this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

UPDATE: Worker suffers foot injury at Westside film shoot

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Most Read