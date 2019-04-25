Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

Seventeen of the city’s finest were recognized for outstanding community contributions and achievements at the 44th annual Civic & Community Awards presentation held Wednesday at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The various category award honorees included teams, individuals and businesses.
The 2019 civic award winners are:
Fred Macklin Memorial Award/Man of the Year: Giuseppe (Joe) Iafrancesco (1947-2018)
Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award/ Woman of the Year: Angie Lohr
Anita Tozer Memorial Award: The Journey Home Task Force
Bob Giordano Memorial Award Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year: Devin Rubadeau
Bryan Couling Memorial Award/ Athletic Team of the Year: Kelowna Ringette U16A Elite
Female Athlete of the Year Award: Kelsey Serwa
Male Athlete of the Year Award: Fynnian McCarthy
Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award/ Top High School Athlete: Lonica McKinney
Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award/ Top High School Athlete: Brandon Frechette
Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award: Keneisha Charles
Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award: Matthew Richardson
Teen Honour in the Arts Award: Annette Bakala
Honour in the Arts Award: Ryan Grenier
Central Okanagan Foundation/ Volunteer Organization of the Year Award: Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Outreach
Corporate Community of the Year Award/ Small Business: Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Inc.
Corporate Community of the Year Award/ Medium/Large Business: Raymond James – Kelowna Corporate Branch
Champion for the Environment Award: Gwen Steele