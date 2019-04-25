Joe Iafrancesco (third from left), shown here in photo with fellow Kelowna Canadian Italian Club members, was named winner of the Fred Macklin Memorial Award/Man of the Year at the civic awards ceremony held Wednesday at Kelowna Community Theatre. (Capital News files)

Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

The 44th Annual Civic and Community Awards were April 24

Seventeen of the city’s finest were recognized for outstanding community contributions and achievements at the 44th annual Civic & Community Awards presentation held Wednesday at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The various category award honorees included teams, individuals and businesses.

The 2019 civic award winners are:

Fred Macklin Memorial Award/Man of the Year: Giuseppe (Joe) Iafrancesco (1947-2018)

Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award/ Woman of the Year: Angie Lohr

Anita Tozer Memorial Award: The Journey Home Task Force

Bob Giordano Memorial Award Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year: Devin Rubadeau

Bryan Couling Memorial Award/ Athletic Team of the Year: Kelowna Ringette U16A Elite

Female Athlete of the Year Award: Kelsey Serwa

Male Athlete of the Year Award: Fynnian McCarthy

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award/ Top High School Athlete: Lonica McKinney

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award/ Top High School Athlete: Brandon Frechette

Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award: Keneisha Charles

Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award: Matthew Richardson

Teen Honour in the Arts Award: Annette Bakala

Honour in the Arts Award: Ryan Grenier

Central Okanagan Foundation/ Volunteer Organization of the Year Award: Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Outreach

Corporate Community of the Year Award/ Small Business: Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Inc.

Corporate Community of the Year Award/ Medium/Large Business: Raymond James – Kelowna Corporate Branch

Champion for the Environment Award: Gwen Steele

